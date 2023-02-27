Australia: Popular 'Mr. Miyagi' restaurant in Melbourne denies entry to Russell Crowe, girlfriend Britney Theriot; here's why

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot denied entry at restaurant for not meeting dress code | File pic

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot had to leave unfed and disappointed after their plan to enjoy food at 'Mr. Miyagi,' a popular Japanese eatery, failed. The two actors were denied entry there for the stated reason being the costumes they had donned.

Reports claim that Crowne and his lady love were not allowed inside the restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, as they didn't meet the "smart casual" dress code. What were they wearing? It has been reported that Crowe was dressed in a Ralph Lauren polo shirt and Theriot was seen donning a tennis skirt.

The Pope's Exorcist star was treated like any other visitor there and the pair's celeb factor didn't do any good to get them an entry. “We treat everyone the same. It doesn’t matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We’ve got a dress code that we push across every level. We are consistent with it and I don’t feel like it’s unreasonable,” owner Kristian Klein told The Herald Sun.

"Dress Smart Casual," unless you're Russel Crowne, then wear whatevs. Management reserve the right to refuse entry," the restaurant shared an Instagram post to notify people about its strict take on the dress code.