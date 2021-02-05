'Aur issi ke saath students ka vote Shiv Sena ko': Twitter reacts after Maha govt waives off 75% attendance rules for college students

In March 2020, physical classes in Maharashtra colleges were stopped following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Regular academic year exams were cancelled, while final-year exams were conducted online.

Now that government of Maharashtra has permitted colleges to resume physical classes with 50 per cent capacity from 15 February, students are worried about meeting the condition of minimum attendance of 75 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has informed that rule of minimum 75% attendance to be waived off for this year, ANI reported.

After the announcement by the minister, several students applauded the decision of scrapping 75% attendance rule, while several others pressed for online classes citing COVID-19 infection scare.

"Idk if to be happy or sad (sic)", wrote one user.

"Aur issi ke saath Students ka vote Shivsena ko (Now, students will vote for Sena)," commented another one.

