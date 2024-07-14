Attended 'Social Gathering': Congress' Shivakumar Trolled For Avoiding Ambani Wedding Reference

Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (right) with former UK PM Tony Blair and his wife. | X (@DKShivakumar)

Ambani wedding (and pre-wedding) has been at the top of the headlines in India for months now. Who's who of global heavyweights from different walks of life descended in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding on July 12, 2024. The invites were sent to VIPs everywhere. Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was extended invitation and he was present to bless the couple. He met bigwigs, including former UK PM Tony Blair, clicked a picture with him and posted it on X.

Eagle-eyed social media users quickly observed that Shivakumar attended the Ambani wedding and made a post about without calling it an Ambani wedding.

So where was he? At a 'social gathering' it appears based on the post on X.

"It was pleasant meeting former Prime Minister of UK Mr. Tony Blair and his wife Mrs. Cherie Blair, at a social gathering in Mumbai," said Shivakumar's post.

Shivakumar may have tried to be politically correct to distance himself from Ambani wedding. But doing so while actually being in an Ambani wedding has amused social media users.

'Suit-boot'

Ambanis have often been targeted by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for being one of the few businessmen, as he claims, favoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shivakumars verbal acrobatics to do a balancing act therefore has not gone unnoticed.

"Matlab karyakarta ko bolke gaya thoda meeting karke aata hoon High Comand ne bulaya hai Mumbai. High Command Location - Jio World Centre , Ambani Nivas," commented a user.

(It seems Shivakumar told party workers he was called in Mumbai by party high command for an important meeting. High Command Location - Jio World Centre , Ambani Nivas)

Matlab karyakarta ko bolke gaya thoda meeting karke aata hoon High Comand ne bulaya hai Mumbai.

"It wasn't a social gathering, you had gone for Ambani's son wedding.. why are you so scared to mention as it is? Scared of your boss?" asked another user.

"When we were kids, used to tell parents "special class" in school and go to watch movie theatre and call it social gathering," said a comment.