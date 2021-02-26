Athlete Hima Das dons the hat of DSP of Assam Police; Twitter cheers on

Addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, the 21-year-old Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young. "People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that."

The Asian Games silver-medallist and junior world champion said she will continue to strive for excellence in her sport alongside her job in the state police. "I got everything due to sports, I will try to work for betterment of sports in the state and try to make Assam one of the best performing states in the country, like Haryana," she said.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "A proud day for Assam. Glad to ceremonially appoint ace athlete @HimaDas8 as Dy SP in @assampolice. An honour for her achievements under the Sports Policy, the appointment will further motivate youths to pursue excellence in sports."