Athlete Hima Das dons the hat of DSP of Assam Police; Twitter cheers on

Star sprinter Hima Das was on Friday inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and described the moment as a childhood dream coming true.
Hima was handed the appointment letter by Sonowal, also a former Union Sports Minister, at a ceremony attended by the top functionaries of the state government as well as from the police department, including the Director-General of Police.
Addressing the gathering after her induction as DSP, the 21-year-old Hima revealed that she had dreamt of becoming a police officer when she was young. "People here know and I am not going to say anything different. Since my early school days, I harboured a wish to become a police officer one day and my mother also wished that."
The Asian Games silver-medallist and junior world champion said she will continue to strive for excellence in her sport alongside her job in the state police. "I got everything due to sports, I will try to work for betterment of sports in the state and try to make Assam one of the best performing states in the country, like Haryana," she said.
On the other hand, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "A proud day for Assam. Glad to ceremonially appoint ace athlete @HimaDas8 as Dy SP in @assampolice. An honour for her achievements under the Sports Policy, the appointment will further motivate youths to pursue excellence in sports."
Hima thanked Sonowal for his support. She also thanked Assam Olympic Committee and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.
When this news made it to Twitter, people were overwhelmed. To see someone reaching such heights due to their sheer determination and passion is always a joy. Upon receiving this news, many celebrities and people tweeted to express how proud they are of Hima.
With inputs from PTI.