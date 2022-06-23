At honeymoon dinner, man spots former porn star Mia Khalifa; here's what happened next

Image credits: Google

A man purchased an expensive bag as a sorry gift for his wife. He and his influencer wife were on their honeymoon in Paris when he saw ex-adult star Mia Khalifa while they went for dinner. The man's better half, Lya Mariella was not very happy with the fact that her husband recognised an adult star.

Mariella took to her Tik Tok account to talk about the incident. "POV: you're in Paris having dinner with your husband and he spots Mia Khalifa". She also wrote that her husband got excited and went ahead to text all his guy friends. Khalifa commented on the video saying, "Girl my man was on his phone the whole time, I say we throw them all away and go shopping tomorrow".

This influencer staying at my hotel in Paris posted a TikTok feeling bad cause her man was excited to see me walk by at dinner last night, and this morning he bought her a birkin to make up for it. A *BIRKIN* !! pic.twitter.com/DQXoZ3xiKV — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) June 13, 2022

Lya said, "I’m currently at Hermes across the street, feel free to meet me here".

Mia said, "Good, he owes you a Birkin". Reportedly the cheapest Birkin bag costs around Rs 5,00,000.

