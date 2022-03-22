At a Skechers store, man asked 'Did you recognize me? THIS happened later

Meeting your old friend after long, with whom there were merely no connect, could tickle us with lots of memories, getting us lost in the past.

Dr. Sabiha Inamdar, a certified life coach, had recently visited Skechers outlet to buy a pair of shoes along her father. During then, she met someone who approached them and questioned in Marathi, "Mala olakhla ka? (Did you recognize me)." Later, the conversation went on and on, as they were discovered to be known since the good olden days.

The ICF Certified Life Coach was made feel nostalgic, as the young man took to her to the days of Eid since 20 years in the past. The tweet quoted the man she met, and read, "20 years ago, I was a paperboy in the area where you lived. Your wife offered me shirkurma, every Eid. One time you said something which changed my life." "That life changing line was..." followed the words in Sabiha's tweet, expressing her moment of content and happiness felt.

It was brought to notice that the man had been a paperboy initially, and later took from working in housekeeping to becoming a salesman and then a Sales Manager to being the Area Manager of Sketchers. Having seen Sabiha, her dad identified as Sattar Saheb, he took to strike a heartwarming conversation.

Take a look at the thread, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:45 PM IST