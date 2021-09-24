AssamHorror: Shocking visuals of eviction drive emerge on social media; 2 killed, 20 hurt

At least two people were killed and 20 others injured on Thursday when a mob clashed with police during an eviction drive in Assam's Darrang district. Several images and videos of violence went viral earning a lot of criticism for the Assam government and police.

In the violent incident at Dholpur, at least 11 policemen were among the injured while a wounded policeman was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati. The slain people have been identified as Saddam Hussain and Sheikh Forid.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the police were forced to take action as the mob of several hundred people protesting the eviction drive, attacked the security personnel with sticks, machetes, and spears.

Sarma, who also holds the Home Department, said the eviction drive, which had started on Monday, would continue on Friday.

The Assam government later on Thursday night ordered a judicial inquiry by a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is now camping at Sipajhar, to take stock of the ground situation, said that the cameraman Bijoy Bonia who was seen attacking an injured man in a viral video has been arrested.

"As per the direction of the Chief Minister, I have asked the CID to investigate the matter," he said, adding that the cameraman is now in CID custody.

In the viral video, the cameraman can be sen jumping over and hitting an injured man.

Here's the video: (Trigger warning: violence)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's how people across India are reacting to te news: (Trigger warning: violence)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.



(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:50 AM IST