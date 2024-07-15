Assam Floods: Journalist Loses Balances, Falls Into River While Live Reporting; Rescued By People Later

Assam is witnessing waterlogged roads due to heavy rainfall and consequent flooding in parts of the region. A journalist who was reporting the situation from the ground level, while standing next to a river, was seen losing his balance due to wet mud. As he lost his grip, he fell into the river. The entire incident was caught on camera.

See video

The video opened by showing the unidentified reporting facing the camera and highlighting the situation of Assam floods in the respective area. However, before he could even complete a sentence, he fell into the river. He had a dramatic fall into the adjacent water body after his legs slipped from the ground.

The reporter dropped his lapel microphone all of a sudden as he fell backwards. Soon after he fell into the river, he managed to tackle the situation. He bravely swam towards the shore, where locals helped to rescue him. They extended their hands and pulled him out of the river.

This video of the journalist losing his balance and falling into the river while reporting Assam floods on camera is going viral on the internet now. People on X widely circulating this footage.

Assam flood

Several districts of Assam are flooded during the heavy rainfall they received this year. According to an ANI report, the flood situation in the state has been marginally improving as the flood waters are receding in various parts, but nearly 5.98 lakh people of 18 districts - Cachar, Nalbari, Kamrup, Golaghat, Morigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Nagaon, Karimganj, Kamrup (M), Dhemaji, Majuli, Darrang, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Biswanath, are still affected in the deluge.