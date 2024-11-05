Assam Dog Smuggling: 19 Strays & Pets Packed In Sacks, Locked In Room For Illegal Sale; 4 Arrested

Assam Dog Smuggling Case | WE animals Tezpur

In a recent case of smuggling reported from Assam's Mangaldoi area, police rescued 19 dogs which were trapped in sacks and locked inside a room for illegal sale.

The major crackdown took place after the cops received a tip-off, making them initiating an operation to trace the dogs and rescue them.

4 arrested for smuggling dogs

After freeing the dogs, including strays and pets, from the smugglers, the police arrested four people who confessed their crime. They were identified as Milic Marak, Ina Changma, Star Marak, and Malu Changma, all natives of Assam.

The significant operation took place in the Darrang district of the North Eastern state, where these dogs were found locked in a room and packed in sacks for illegal trafficking.

Local media mentioned that the four traffickers intended to transport these dogs from Darrang to Nagaland and sell them off for dog meat.

An Assam-based animal lover social media page informed netizens about this dog smuggling incident and wrote, "It is surprisingly to note that this crime is going on every year and on a larger scale than before."

Dog meat in Nagaland

In another shocking case that came to light in 2022, smugglers dumped as many as 50 dogs by the roadside in Assam's Numaligarh.

While dog meat was actively procured and consumed in various parts of Nagaland without much of hesitation, said to be a part of culture, a 2020 order brought a ban to dog meat trade. However, a Gauhati High Court judgement in 2023 quashed the order banning the trade of dog meat in markets and eateries.

Now, dog meat is reportedly consumed in Nagaland while it is not officially opted in other states of the country yet.