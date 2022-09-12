Asia Cup 2022: Pakistani girl cries over defeat, congratulates Sri Lankan supporters; watch viral video

e-Paper Get App
In another match towards winning the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka won defeating Pakistan by 23 runs on Sunday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Instagram

Heading close to the Asia Cup 2022 finale, in the match held last evening, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs. Several glimpses from the Sunday match, from Babar Azam's 'captain' reaction to Shadab Khan's fun-filled act with on-field umpire, have gone viral on social media.

In another video, we can see a Pakistani girl from the Dubai stadium crying over the country's defeat in the cricket match. Later, trying to feel better, she is also seen sportively congratulating Sri Lankan supporters seated by her side.

Watch videos, right here:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out with 45 off balls. Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets. In response, Pakistan could only manage 147 all out in 20 overs.

