Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan fielders drop a catch, Delhi Police cashes in to issue road safety message; watch video

Delhi Police says, "Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo." |

Two Pakistani fielders' bumped into each other when they were trying to catch the ball hit by the Sri Lankan batter in their last ball of the innings, which resulted in a six.

Delhi Police used this moment to spread message on road safety as the video shows the lack of alertness among the players. Delhi Police highlighted that one should be alert while walking on the road else they can bump into each other and it may cause accident and injuries.

Delhi Police tweeted a video which shows: Famous song "Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo," from Raj Kapoor's 1970's movie Mera Naam Joker, being played in the background of the match video.

Watch the video below posted by the Delhi Police to create awareness on road safety. It draws inspiration from Pakistan's fielders' dropping a catch during Asia Cup 2022 final match:

Read the tweets by the social media users in response to the above video posted by the Delhi Police:

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final match to win the Asia Cup 2022. They put up a total of 170/6 and batted first whereas Pakistan side could score only 147 all out in 20 overs.

The missed catch led to a six off the last ball. During the last ball of the last over of the Sri Lankan innings, Pakistan's Shadab Khan and Asif Ali bumped into each other at deep midwicket as Bhanuka Rajapaksa tried to hit Mohammad Hasnain for a six.