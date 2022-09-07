Asia Cup 2022: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra and other former cricketers make it to commentary box; Twitterati reacts

Twitter

Cricket fans were amazed to welcome former players such as Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir among many more in the commentary box. On spotting the former elites voicing over the scores and live updates from the match field, people took to express their excitement and happiness on Twitter.

Reportedly, the members in the English commentary panel for the Asia Cup 2022 include Irfan Pathan, Russel Arnold, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Gautam Gambhir, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Athar Ali Khan, Waqar Younis, and Deep Dasgupta.

Not just did people look closely into the runs and wicket during the Asia Cup matches, they also took to share feedback over the commentary done there. It was noted that fans could feel the stadium atmosphere at their homes while tuning into the words of these enthusiasts in the commentary box.

Pathan was lauded by fans and followers for his engaging commentary during the tournament. Twitterati appreciated the liveliness and authenticity that Pathan and others carried while reporting the crux of the game.

Take a look at some tweets:

Dear commentetors I will feel I'm at stadium .

What a commentary sir @cricketaakash @IrfanPathan @GautamGambhir — @beingaffankhan (@beingaffankhan1) September 4, 2022

Hindi Commentary — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2022

My best commentary Irfan Pathan — Anil Kumar (@Anil8059856451) September 1, 2022

Ravi Shastri coming back into the commentary box is exactly what the Asia Cup needed. #INDvsSL #Cricket #AsiaCup2022 — Muzz (@MuzzImran) September 6, 2022

No one :



Akash Chopra and Irfan Pathan in commentary box : pic.twitter.com/yYulYJRL04 — B🅰️rle-G (@Hero_Zumour) September 6, 2022

Again this quote has been pointed towards our legendary commentator @GautamGambhir 😂😂 who told in commentary that he is very much surprised that @OfficialSLC has won the Asia Cup 5times.@BCCI #AsiaCupT20 #INDvsSL #CricketTwitter https://t.co/OcrfZhG8D1 — Abhishek pandey (@abhishekp100) September 6, 2022

That shot and those claps by @IrfanPathan in the commentary box. Enough to tell you a thing or two about @HoodaOnFire. #CricketTwitter #AsiaCup #INDvsPAK — Aayush Mahajan (@CricGlance) September 4, 2022

Also, Irfan Pathan's constant tweet updates about the match were noted by netizens. Some pulled in memes and hilarious messages over the commentary shared by Pathan on social media.

Check reactions:

So by 'Next Sunday' you meant watching the final from home eating popcorns 😂 — Lara (@DocBaigMD) September 7, 2022

See you next year — Zahid Shah (@iamshahz) September 7, 2022

Irfan Pathan predicted Virat Kohli will score 70+ runs today



Virat Kohli: pic.twitter.com/3a85haL0ga — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) August 31, 2022

Read Also Is Uber offering boat services in Bengaluru? Check inside