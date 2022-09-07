Asia Cup 2022: Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra and other former cricketers make it to commentary box; Twitterati reacts

Cricket fans were amazed to welcome former players such as Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir among many more in the commentary box. On spotting the former elites voicing over the scores and live updates from the match field, people took to express their excitement and happiness on Twitter.
Reportedly, the members in the English commentary panel for the Asia Cup 2022 include Irfan Pathan, Russel Arnold, Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Gautam Gambhir, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Athar Ali Khan, Waqar Younis, and Deep Dasgupta.
Not just did people look closely into the runs and wicket during the Asia Cup matches, they also took to share feedback over the commentary done there. It was noted that fans could feel the stadium atmosphere at their homes while tuning into the words of these enthusiasts in the commentary box.
Pathan was lauded by fans and followers for his engaging commentary during the tournament. Twitterati appreciated the liveliness and authenticity that Pathan and others carried while reporting the crux of the game.
Take a look at some tweets:
Also, Irfan Pathan's constant tweet updates about the match were noted by netizens. Some pulled in memes and hilarious messages over the commentary shared by Pathan on social media.
Check reactions:
