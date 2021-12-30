e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:41 PM IST

Ashok Gehlot, Varsha Gaikwad, other netizens pay tribute to Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary

FPJ Web Desk
Vikram Sarabhai death anniversary | File Photo

Born on 12 August 1919, Vikram Sarabhai was an Indian physicist and astronomer who initiated space research and helped develop nuclear power in India.

It was on December 30, 1971, that Sarabhai had to review the SLV design before his departure for Bombay the same night. He had spoken to the then President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on the telephone. However, within an hour of the conversation, Sarabhai died at the age of 52 due to cardiac arrest in Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram). His body was cremated in Ahmedabad. On his death anniversary, several leaders took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the visionary scientist.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to the Father of Indian Space Programme, prominent physicist, Padma Vibhushan Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary. His visionary approach and immense contribution towards space research and developing nuclear power in the country can never be forgotten.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister (School Education) Varsha Gaikwad wrote, "My humble tributes to the Father of Indian Space Programme, Padma Vibhushan Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary.A legendary physicist, his space research helped India develop nuclear power.His contributions to science & our nation will forever be remembered. #VikramSarabhai"

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

