Ashok Gehlot, Varsha Gaikwad, other netizens pay tribute to Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary

Born on 12 August 1919, Vikram Sarabhai was an Indian physicist and astronomer who initiated space research and helped develop nuclear power in India.

It was on December 30, 1971, that Sarabhai had to review the SLV design before his departure for Bombay the same night. He had spoken to the then President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on the telephone. However, within an hour of the conversation, Sarabhai died at the age of 52 due to cardiac arrest in Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram). His body was cremated in Ahmedabad. On his death anniversary, several leaders took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the visionary scientist.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "My humble tributes to the Father of Indian Space Programme, prominent physicist, Padma Vibhushan Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary. His visionary approach and immense contribution towards space research and developing nuclear power in the country can never be forgotten.

My humble tributes to the Father of Indian Space Programme, prominent physicist, Padma Vibhushan Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary. His visionary approach and immense contribution towards space research and developing nuclear power in the country can never be forgotten. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 30, 2021

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister (School Education) Varsha Gaikwad wrote, "My humble tributes to the Father of Indian Space Programme, Padma Vibhushan Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary.A legendary physicist, his space research helped India develop nuclear power.His contributions to science & our nation will forever be remembered. #VikramSarabhai"

Advertisement

My humble tributes to the Father of Indian Space Programme,Padma Vibhushan Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary.A legendary physicist,his space research helped India develop nuclear power.His contributions to science &our nation will forever be remembered. #VikramSarabhai pic.twitter.com/ZViUkXULJ1 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 30, 2021

Take a look at few more reactions, here:

Today, we pay our highest tributes to India's most admired scientist Sh. Vikram Sarabhai on the occasion of his 50th Death Anniversary. He played a pivotal role in establishing the country's space research facilities nuclear power plants. pic.twitter.com/lOI28W4xUZ — Ministry of Jal Shakti 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MoJSDoWRRDGR) December 30, 2021

Advertisement

My humble tributes to the Father of the Indian Space Programme prominent physicist & astronomer Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vikram Sarabhai ji on his Punya Tithi.



His contribution in establishing India as a Space Power & the formation of @isro will always be remembered.#VikramSarabhai pic.twitter.com/93Y7G5YDgK — Dr. Mahesh Sharma (@dr_maheshsharma) December 30, 2021

A great physicist & astronomer, he played a vital role in developing the nuclear power in #India...

The founder of Indian Space Research Organisation; #ISRO

Internationally known as The Father of Indian Space Programme..

Tributes to #VikramSarabhai on his Death Anniversary pic.twitter.com/g1llfBSIuP — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) December 30, 2021

My Tributes to #VikramSarabhai ji father Of Indian space programme on his Birth Anniversary . pic.twitter.com/41tQqXsRcP — Avichal Vishnudatt Sisodia (@avichal_sisodia) December 29, 2021

Advertisement

*My tribute to the father of Indian space programs Dr. #VikramSarabhai sir



🙏🏻🛰️🚀🛸🙏🏻💐🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qvnbEgU3oi — Abhaymani Mishra (@AbhaymaniMishra) December 30, 2021

Remembering the man whose dream was as big as his ears , the father of Indian space programme, man who was responsible for establishing ISRO , IIM A , Padma Bhushan and Vibhushan recipient Dr Vikram sarabhai on his death anniversary#VikramSarabhai pic.twitter.com/ei4cVHERaJ — Subham (@subhsays) December 30, 2021

Humble tributes to "Padma Vibhushan" #VikramSarabhai ji, the Father of Indian Space Programme, on his Death Anniversary. His immense contribution to the field of Indian Space history will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/0VTNbJt63v — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) December 30, 2021

Regards, on the death anniversary of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space program and honoured with Padma awards.#VikramSarabhai #डॉ_विक्रम_साराभाई pic.twitter.com/TgzCkz0ZS4 — Kartik Insan (@KartikInsan17) December 30, 2021

Humble tributes to the Father of Indian Space Programme Dr. Vikram Sarabhai ji on his Punyatithi. pic.twitter.com/iuSt3OIJ1a — Sayed Mohammad Mehdi (@SydMohamadMehdi) December 30, 2021

On Punya Tithi of the first #ISRO Chairman, Dr #VikramSarabhai, humble tribute to one of the founding fathers of India's Space programme. The ambitious dream for India that Sarabhai saw sitting in his primitive scientific set up, stands gloriously vindicated today. pic.twitter.com/KLSMkGoVtP — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 30, 2021

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:41 PM IST