NotificationsLautaDoTwitter: As Twitter notifications go missing, anxious Twitterati come up with meme-fest

During the seemingly never-ending lockdown due to the evil virus, we have been caged in our houses since more than a year. In fact, the approaching third wave of Coronavirus is only going to elongate the ordeal.

Even though we were social media fanatics ever since the inception; now we have become BFFs with social media apps and websites (thanks to the lockdown). Hence, any social media site crashing down becomes an immediate nightmare for netizens.

Adding to the instances of when a social media sites go down and netizens go crazy, Twitter went down on Tuesday affecting its services. Twitterati across India complained that they could not receive notifications on their respective accounts.

Many Twitter addicts, who are used to scrolling and refreshing Twitter every now and then, are upset. Meanwhile, others have taken to the task of initiating a meme fest about Twitter and it's notifications.

In fact, some people got so desperate that they started trending the hashtag #NotificationsLautaDoTwitter.

Are your notifications not working and you're bored too? Fret not! Have a look at the memes below to get entertained.

Here you go!