As Safoora Zargar gets bail, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha wonder where is ABVP's Komal Sharma

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court granted bail to student activist Safoora Zargar in connection with a case related to the violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February this year.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher directed Safoora not to involve in any activities which may hamper the probe in the matter. She has also been directed to not leave Delhi-NCR without prior permission of the court or indulge in any activities for which she is being investigated.

The High Court directed Safoora to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of the like amount and told her to remain in touch with the investigating officer through mobile phone at least once in 15 days.

Delhi Police had on Monday submitted a status report in the High Court on the bail plea filed by Safoora, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, who is booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the matter.

In the mid of February, the accused had allegedly planned to observe protests in various parts of northeast Delhi. She also took part in a protest and blocked a road near a Jafrabad metro station.

Meanwhile, as Safoora Zargar got bail, Twitter wondered where was ABVP's Komal Sharma. For the uninitiated, Komal Sharma is Delhi University student affiliated to the ABVP who was involved in the January 5 attack on JNU students and faculty members. In videos that had gone viral, Sharma was seen wearing a checked shirt, covering her face with a scarf. She was carrying a stick and can be heard threatening students.

The Delhi Police had identified Sharma and served a notice to her and two others, Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, under IPC Section 160, punishment for committing affray (an instance of group fighting in a public place that disturbs the peace).

Bollywood actors Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha, and many others on Twitter asked the whereabouts of Komal Sharma. Here are a few Twitter reactions: