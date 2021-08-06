As Khel Ratna renamed after Major Dhyan Chand, Twitterati quarrel over names of Narendra Modi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadiums; here's what happened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the country's highest sporting award 'Khel Ratna Award' named as 'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award'. Till now the award was known as the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award'.

Hockey legend, Major Dhyan Chand, had represented India from 1926 to 1949 and scored over 400 goals in his career. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi made the announcement renaming the Khel Ratna Award.

"I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Jai Hind," Modi said.