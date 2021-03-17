'As if Veg Biryani wasn't enough': Twitter goes bonkers over 'Paneer Nihari'

While people are still debating over Veg Biryani, another vegetarian interpretation of a classic non-vegetarian delicacy is here to leave every meatarian irked.

On Wednesday, a digital media professional from New Delhi shared a screenshot of a menu from an unnamed restaurant and left a section of Twitter infuriated.

'Paneer Nihari' read the name of the dish, which is apparently a vegetarian take on the classic Nalli Nihari.

"I can't understand this obsession with non-vegetarian dishes," he wrote alongside the picture.