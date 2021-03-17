'As if Veg Biryani wasn't enough': Twitter goes bonkers over 'Paneer Nihari'

While people are still debating over Veg Biryani, another vegetarian interpretation of a classic non-vegetarian delicacy is here to leave every meatarian irked.
On Wednesday, a digital media professional from New Delhi shared a screenshot of a menu from an unnamed restaurant and left a section of Twitter infuriated.
'Paneer Nihari' read the name of the dish, which is apparently a vegetarian take on the classic Nalli Nihari.
"I can't understand this obsession with non-vegetarian dishes," he wrote alongside the picture.
For the uninitiated herbivores, Nalli Nihari is a slow-cooked curry made with lamb or beef shank and bone marrow. The dish which originates from Delhi is widely enjoyed by Muslims across the world and has also managed to make a place in the hearts of other meat lovers.
So, when the Paneer Nihari tweet garnered attention on Twitter, it obviously didn't go down well with netizens.
Reacting to the same, a user wrote: "I was already disturbed not have good nihari in Mumbai than I saw this post."
"Please give me the details of this restaurant, I wanna file an FIR against them for hurting my sentiments.," commented another.
A comment read: "First they ruined biryani with paneer and all other pulao items and now this! Ban this!"
Check out the reactions here:
