'As I finish up my MBA, wife search is ON...': Twitterati lists down what he expects in prospective partner

In most cases, as soon as one's educational career marks either completion of graduation or securing a post graduate degree, it is observed that the person's Curriculum Vitae not only circulates in the 'job' market but also enters the 'jodi' making circles.

Such being the likely scenario, in our country, a student pursuing his higher studies took to list down want his dream girl 'must have'. Taking to Twitter, Saurabh Sharma wrote, "as I finish up my MBA, wife search is ON." Later he suggested that successful referral, that keep up to the listed eligibility criteria, would receive a macbook pro as a reward.

So, what are the 'must haves' in the MBA student's prospective partner? The wife search would pause or conclude when someone finds a person with attributes like: IIT/IIM degree, girlboss written in twitter bio, more followers on Twitter than Instagram, among other points.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:31 PM IST