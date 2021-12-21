As #coldwave grips north India, netizens keep the environment warm with hilarious memes

The temperature in north India is dripping to record lows as an intense cold wave has gripped the region and netizens, as always are keeping the spirits high with their ready wit and humour.

Many took to social media not only to share their winter fashion and seasonal delicacies like gajar ka halwa and makke di roti - sarso da saag, but also shared how difficult the daily activities have become due to the extreme cold weather. Using the hashtag #coldwave people are sharing relatable memes regarding the common problems in the season like bathing or even getting out of bed.

Have a look:

#coldwave



How to take a bath in winters 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/uaqUt2HBxh — Yuvraj Pratap Rao 🇮🇳 (@yuvrajuv444) December 20, 2021

**Temperature falls below 10 degrees in Delhi**



Room Heaters which were dumped aside in home after last winter. pic.twitter.com/6uPtFAn1g1 — Vishcomical (@vishcomical) December 20, 2021

A weighted blanket is not enough for this winter. I need to be hydraulically pressed! #WINTER #coldwave #mondaythoughts pic.twitter.com/NTDD1FKHXP — InsideTechWorld (@theITW) December 20, 2021

me waking up early in winters

*god pic.twitter.com/X5rEikvkwR — sarcasm ki devi (@Pragyahun) December 20, 2021

#coldwave North Indian after touching water before Bath 😅 pic.twitter.com/HmiJ11HOTY — Legal Affairs 🇮🇳 (@LegalAffairs7) December 19, 2021

#coldwave

Temperature drops ❄️



Me to my mom : pic.twitter.com/MnJbRdxgir — Akshat Saxena (@imakshatsaxena) December 20, 2021

#coldwave trending now

Meanwhile me in this situation👀 pic.twitter.com/OniVjFYIjJ — Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) December 21, 2021

Delhi grappled with a cold wave on Tuesday as the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the capital city, settled at four degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Srinagar had minus 2.8, Pahalgam minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 5.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass town of Ladakh had minus 11.1, Leh minus 10.2 and Kargil minus 9.0 as the minimum. Jammu city had 5.6, Katra 6.0, Batote 4.3, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah 2.6 as the minimum temperature.

Cold wave conditions were also observed on Tuesday at a few places over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and at isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Saurashtra and Kutch, Vidarbha and Telangana.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:52 PM IST