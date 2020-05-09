As #CarryMinatiroast trends on Twitter, here are 5 of his epic videos that will leave you gasping for air

On Saturday, #CarryMinatiroast topped the Twitter trends after Ajey Nagar's Youtube vs Tiktok video went viral on social media. From Instagram to Twitter, social media is flooded with #youtubevstiktok memes and reactions.

For the unversed, Carry Minati is YouTube's legendary roaster, who enjoys over 12.1 million subscribers on the video streaming platform. The Youtube sensation rose to fame over the last 4 years, after his epic roast videos about 'Bigg Boss', Dhinchak Pooja and Deepak Kalal went viral. In 2019, he also made headlines for his 'Bye Pewdipie' diss track, where he clapped back at the popular YouTuber over his remarks about Indians and Indian food.

While his latest video is breaking the internet, here are 5 of his epic videos that will leave you gasping for air: