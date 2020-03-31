As Amit Malviya slams Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Twitterati share pictures of Modi, Yogi, Shivraj breaking social distancing protocol

8 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13-15 at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi were declared dead after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Several others from all over the country who attended the event have been tested positive. Over 2000 people from different countries attended the three-day congregation.
On Tuesday, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed those who attended the congregation, citing that PM Narendra Modi and other leaders had on March 4 announced that they would not be participating in Holi due to the pandemic. "Given the circumstances, there is no reason why the Tabhligi Jamaat should have congregated...," he added.
Meanwhile, Twitter users shared pictures of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan breaking the social distancing protocol at seperate events.
A Twitter user pointed out that PM Modi attended the Global Business Summit which took place on March 6 and 7 in Delhi wherein he addressed nearly 2000 delegates. "No social distancing. PM shakes hands with the moderator. Not following his own advice to us," she added.
Another Twitter user shared a picture of a huge crowd gathered to celebrate Shivraj Singh Chouhan's coup in Madhya Pradesh.
A Twitter user also shared a picture of Yogi Adityanath shifting the idol of an infant Lord Ram to a temporary structure in the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya till the construction of a Ram Temple amidst the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said 1,548 people have been evacuated from Nizamudddin markaz of which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms.
The chief minister said 1,107 people, who attended religious congregation in Nizamuddin West, have been quarantined.
He said that out of 97 cases of coronavirus in the city, 24 were those who took part in the congregation earlier this month Kejriwal slammed the organisers of the religious gathering saying it was "highly irresponsible" on their part to hold such an event at a time when thousands have died in other countries due to the pandemic.
