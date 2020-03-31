As Amit Malviya slams Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Twitterati share pictures of Modi, Yogi, Shivraj breaking social distancing protocol

8 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 13-15 at Markaz in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi were declared dead after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Several others from all over the country who attended the event have been tested positive. Over 2000 people from different countries attended the three-day congregation.

On Tuesday, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed those who attended the congregation, citing that PM Narendra Modi and other leaders had on March 4 announced that they would not be participating in Holi due to the pandemic. "Given the circumstances, there is no reason why the Tabhligi Jamaat should have congregated...," he added.