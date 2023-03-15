 Artist gives Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ala Barfi' song a 'foodie' recreation; check out viral Instagram reel
Loved the movie Barfi? Don't miss taking a look at the foodie version of one of its popular songs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Barfi - foodie reel | Instagram

An artist, famed for her quirky recreation of songs, Ana Patankar, has performed some magic to a beat from the Bollywood movie 'Barfi.' It's a glimpse of how foodies might want the movie scenes to look...

In her version of the 'Ala Barfi' song, we don't see Ranbir Kapoor on the cycle, but an actual Barfi riding it in style. She tweaks the lyrics to read: "Ala Ala ‘Alewala’ Barfi….Gale pada bada araam Barfi…"

Watch video

article-image

The rom-com film stars Ranbir Kapoor (character Barfi) and Priyanka Chopra who is an autistic girl along with Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. 'Ala Barfi' is an enjoyable and fun song that comes from the heart and in the voice of Indian playback singer Mohit Chauhan.

Tune into the original song 'Ala Barfi'

article-image

