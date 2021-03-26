ArrestSheikhAlam trends on Twitter after the TMC leader's controversial '4 Pakistans' statement

Amidst the much heated West Bengal election campaigns, a video surfaced on social media wherein the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam at Basapara in Birbhum district is heard saying that if 30% of Muslims in India come together they can form four Pakistans.
This video has gone viral and is being widely criticized for fanning the communal appeasement that has already plagued the campaigns.
Taking notice of the video, BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Y’day, TMC leader Sheikh Alam, giving a speech in Basa para, Nanoor, in Birbhum AC said, if 30% Muslims in India come together, then 4 Pakistan can be formed... He obviously owes his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee... Does she endorse this position? Do we want a Bengal like that?”
However, TMC leader Tapas Roy denied the claim and said that it is a doctored video. He also claimed that BJP leader Amit Malviya is instrumental behind the video.
While BJP and TMC are pointing fingers at each other, the public has begun criticising the video. Several people are condemning Sheikh's words saying that such statements spread communal hatred and that politicians should refrain from making such irresponsible comments.
Here's how people are reacting to Sheikh Alam's comment:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)