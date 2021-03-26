ArrestSheikhAlam trends on Twitter after the TMC leader's controversial '4 Pakistans' statement

Amidst the much heated West Bengal election campaigns, a video surfaced on social media wherein the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Alam at Basapara in Birbhum district is heard saying that if 30% of Muslims in India come together they can form four Pakistans.

This video has gone viral and is being widely criticized for fanning the communal appeasement that has already plagued the campaigns.

Taking notice of the video, BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Y’day, TMC leader Sheikh Alam, giving a speech in Basa para, Nanoor, in Birbhum AC said, if 30% Muslims in India come together, then 4 Pakistan can be formed... He obviously owes his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee... Does she endorse this position? Do we want a Bengal like that?”