'Are you okay?': Starbucks employee writes note to teenage girl when approached by stranger

Cafe and restaurant experiences can quickly turn ugly for some people and it's not easy for everyone to ask strangers for help but receiving care or a gesture of concern without any request brings a lot of hope.

In an incident from a Starbucks in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA, a barista came to the rescue of an 18-year-old girl who they thought was in danger.

Taking to Facebook, Brenda Selim Roberson, the mother of the 18-year-old girl praised the cafe employee for his gesture that may have kept his daughter safe.

The post said the teenage daughter was at a Starbucks shop on Staples Street and S. Padre Island Drive when she was approached by a stranger.

Her daughter was just sitting inside the cafe with her school work when the man came up to her and started talking. Strangely, she didn't have any clue who the man was.

At this point, the staff at the cafe intervened to check if the teenager was doing fine. The employee gave her an extra cup of hot chocolate saying that no one picked it up and with it there was a note that read, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Luckily, the girl was safe and let the staff at the coffee shop know about it as well. “Wow! I'm so incredibly grateful that there are such good people out there! TY Starbucks employees! My 18-year-old daughter was at Starbucks, alone, the other night. A man came up to her and started talking to her. A barista handed her “an extra hot chocolate someone forgot to pick up.” How grateful I am for people who look out for other people,” Brenda wrote in the caption of the post.

Many people commented on the post, reacting to the good deed.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:15 PM IST