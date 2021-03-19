Are you a Super Mario fan? Nintendo's new theme park in Japan recreates the Mushroom Kingdom replete with adventures

Ever wondered what it would be like to take off on adventures across Mushroom Kingdom, battling dangerous foes and rescuing Princess Peach? We refer of course to Nintendo's Mario series - a fascinating locale that has now been brought into the real world. From a dystopian recreation of Hong Kong to Hello Kitty - Japan plays host to a fascinating array of theme parks. Now, with a Super Mario theme park opening in Osaka, we can add one more to the list.

While the opening had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nintendo’s first ever theme park is now up and running. It began with a grand opening on Thursday, and going by photos shared on their website, features many of the game's favourite features. The games may have given us no clear idea of the topography of Mario's realm, But the theme park is certainly trying to incorporate every facet.

Visitors can race in Mario Kart courses, collect keys to "infiltrate Bowser Jr.'s lair" or even hop onto Yoshi's back for an unusual ride. "Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that's perfect for the whole family," the website explains. And of course one can expect to meet the icons from the game - Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad as one navigates the kingdom.

The theme park also has restaurants and stores that sell relevant merchandise.