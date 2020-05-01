Are wine shops open in India? Twitterati very confused after MHA lifts liquor ban in some zones!

On Friday, the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended for two more weeks from May 4, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

And the major concern for many Indians is that whether the wine shops will open or not?

In the new guidelines, as reported by ANI, the MHA has allowed the opening the liquor stores and paan shops but only in Green Zones. "Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said MHA.