Are wine shops open in India? Twitterati very confused after MHA lifts liquor ban in some zones!

On Friday, the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended for two more weeks from May 4, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
And the major concern for many Indians is that whether the wine shops will open or not?
In the new guidelines, as reported by ANI, the MHA has allowed the opening the liquor stores and paan shops but only in Green Zones. "Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said MHA.
While, liquor stores and paan shops will now be allowed to function only in green zones, Twitterati are in an absolute state of confusion, and are left wanting to know their exact zone.
"Liquor shops can be open in green zones and in non-containment areas in orange & red zones. Trying to find out my exact zone," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions from the users:
However, the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai fall under the Red Zone. Hence, the wine shops won't open in these cities.
Maha govt sources told FPJ, "Liquor sale to be allowed in 16 orange and 6 green zones not in 14 red zones."
"State govt will come out with its set of norms to be applicable after May 4," the source added.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 35,365 including 9,064 cured/discharged and 1152 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
