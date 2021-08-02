Are Olympic gold medals really made of gold? Here's all you need to know

With the Tokyo Olympics 2020 taking up a significant portion of our attention in recent days, phrases such as 'go for gold' and have become a part of our daily social media routine. But as billions around the world remain riveted by the medal tally, let us take a look at what goes into making an Olympic medal.

Interestingly enough, the Olympic silver medal may be the only one that is true to it's name. The gold medal, by comparison is believed to contain 6.7 grams of gold with around 98.8% of the medal being silver. The bronze medal, in case you were wondering is made up of 95% copper and 5% zinc.

And while one cannot really put a value on winning an Olympic Gold medal, the costs might be far less than you think. According to a BBC report quoting experts, it is estimated that the gold medal that is being presented to athletes this year is worth around Rs. 55,000.

As per the International Olympic Committee regulations, the medals must feature Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, in front of the Panathinaikos Stadium. The official name of the Games as well as the Olympic five rings symbol must also be emblazoned on each medal.