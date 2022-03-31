April Fool's Day 2022: Beware of 'fake' WhatsApp forwards! Do not get pranked over such messages

As the world would soon exhibit their prank skills on April Fool's Day, some fraudsters might make the best of the opportunity to spread misinformation via social media. However, dear readers, don't be fooled over WhatsApp forwards.

Here are a few frequently shared 'fake text, which may appear insightful and real. We agree that April Fool's Day is a fun day to tickle laughter among friends and fellow mates, however, mustn't be encouraged over circulation of fake news.

COVID-19 pandemic has been so uncertain and fearful that people buzzed over healthcare, protection to various extents. Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus spread, there have been several messages suggesting how to stay safe, which some being self cooked or non-testified texts.

One such being: If you can hold your breath for 10 seconds, without coughing or difficulty in breathing, it indicates absence of COVID-19 infection. However, according to Health Analytics Asia, NDMA India, the claim is absolutely bogus as cough is only one of the few symptoms that people with coronavirus may experience. There could be patients who may be infected and show symptoms such as fever and body ache.

This message is sure to have reached you if you are a social media user, guess what? AIDS virus mixed in aerated beverages! However, several times the news were fact checked over claims, proving it to be fake. The similar had been stated with respect to the chocolate brand Cadbury as well, it be fake too.

Next, much common in Indian SIM card users, would be a happy deception copy that suggests one of winning a lottery with the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Over this, the Indian government had warned people against a lottery scam that ran under the banner of the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) along Reliance Jio Infocomm.

