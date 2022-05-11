Apple AI chief, Ian Goodfellow quits job due to work from office rule, was earning Rs 6 crore per annum

Working in companies like Apple is on the wishlist of many. But Ian Goodfellow, who is the director of machine learning at Apple decided to quit his job due to work from office rule.

Lockdown gave the work from home rule a boost. During lockdown, Apple's employees started working from home. But as the IT giant is now adapting to a hybrid system the company has asked its employees to work from office at least 3 days a week.

Apple's new work policy required employees to work from the office at least one day per week by April 11, then it increased to two days per week by May 2. Now, Apple has asked its employees to return to the office for at least three days a week starting May 23. However, some employees are not happy with it.

Goodfellow didn't like this decision because he believes that a flexible working system is better I.e work from home. He mailed his boss and his team and made it clear why he is taking this step.

He reportedly said, "I strongly believe that more flexibility would have been the best policy for my team."

Reportedly, his previous salary indicates that he was earning Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore per annum. In 2016 he worked at Tesla and earned at least Rs 6 crore per annum and left to join Google again. In 2019 he left Google to join Apple. It is safe to assume that he must not be earning less than $1 million at Apple. However, his salary at Apple is still not revealed yet.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 07:25 PM IST