Viral

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:44 PM IST

Aparshakti Khurana turns 33: Fans take to Twitter to celebrate with tributes to the actor

FPJ Web Desk
Actor Aparshakti Khurana, younger brother of singer and actor Ayushmann Khurana, celebrates his 33rd birthday today on November 18.

He is a former Indian cricketer who led the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team. He is an actor, radio jockey, comedian, singer, and television host.

He went on to play supporting roles in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Stree (2018), Luka Chuppi (2019), and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), all of which were commercially successful (2019).

Nitesh Tiwari's biographical sports drama Dangal, based on the true life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, was Khurana's acting debut. He plays an amateur Pehlwani wrestler from India who teaches his two daughters, Geeta and Babita, to become India's top female wrestlers in the world.

The film received positive reviews from critics and was eagerly awaited.

Dangal went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, grossing more than $20 billion worldwide, making it Khurana's highest-grossing release ever and winning him a Screen Award for Best Male Debut and a Filmfare Award nomination in the same category.

As the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday, have a look at how fans have shared wishes on Twitter:

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:44 PM IST
