'Anyone wants to buy a kidney?': Netizens resort to hilarious memes to cope with #LPGPriceHike

LPG cylinders have joined the 'price hike' race along with vegetables and Telecom companies who recently increased their commodity and plan prices. LPG cylinder prices have increased as of today, December 1st.

Earlier this week, the Central government's oil marketing companies announced a hike in the price of LPG gas cylinders that will take effect on Wednesday.

LPG rates for commercial cylinders have risen by Rs 103.50 across the country, according to recent data.

The price of 19-kg commercial cylinders in Mumbai has increased to Rs 2,051, up from Rs 1,950 earlier.

Commercial gas cylinders in Kolkata have increased by Rs 101, and the current price is Rs 2,174.5, up from Rs 2073.5 previously.

In addition, the price of a 19 kilogramme commercial gas cylinder in Chennai has increased to Rs 2,234.50, up from Rs 2,133 before.

The rate of 19 kg commercial gas cylinders has also been increased by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

As a result, the price of a commercial gas cylinder in Delhi has increased by Rs 100.50 each cylinder, bringing the total price to Rs 2,101 in the national capital. On the 31st of October, the price was Rs 1,734, but on the 1st of November, it went to Rs 2,000.50 for the same quantity.

Turns out that it isn't just prices that have been reaching the roof; memes are too!

Have a look at a few reactions along with how the price hike has forced netizens to resort to memes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 12:41 PM IST