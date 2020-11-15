'Anushka's dog Virat...': Congress leader Udit Raj hits out at trolls criticising Kohli's Diwali post

In recent days, trolling his become a favourite pastime for many with access to the internet. Not much is required to set these people off, and the ensuing backlash can continue for days, leaping onto associated topics and gradually morphing into something rather different. Their attention spans however are rather short, and most people soon move on to the next outrage.
This year, a Diwali greeting by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has become the subject of netizen's ire due to the fact that he had suggested people refrain from bursting crackers. Since then, people have taken it upon themselves to attack the duo making remarks about their personal and professional lives, their lifestyle and more.
And as the attacks grew increasingly more venomous, they found themselves an unlikely ally in the form of Congress leader Udit Raj. The former MP took to Twitter with a post in Hindi, hitting out at trolls for their reaction and stating that there was nothing wrong with Kohli schooling them about pollution.
Many however have been baffled by the post that appears to draw inspiration from the trolls themselves, calling the cricketer 'Anushka's dog'. While his comments are supportive, the phrases used by him have irked some on the micro-blogging site.
Raj's post has in turn become fodder for trolls, who wondered what the duo would have to say about the "dog" comment. And while there are many a sarcastic comments amid the reactions, others seem to be truly outraged that Virat Kohli was being dubbed a 'dog'.
Take a look at some of the posts: