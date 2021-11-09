'Another poor decision': Netizens unimpressed with appointment of Sanjay Bangar as RCB's head coach

Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday elevated its batting consultant Sanjay Bangar to the post of head coach for the next two years.

Bangar, who was appointed as the side's batting consultant in February, will be taking over the reins from Mike Hesson.

Hesson, who remains with the team in his existing role as Director of Cricket Operations, had donned the additional hat of head coach for the second leg of the IPL in UAE after Australian Simon Katich stepped down due to personal reasons.

"Today we have appointed Sanjay Bangar as head coach of the RCB for next two years," Hesson said in video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle.

"Sanjay is highly respected as a coach, primarily know as a batting coach, he certainly has far more expertise than just that.

"Sanjay is very good at building relationships with the players and support staff, he does that through his expert knowledge, which is a key element we are looking for in terms of growing and developing our group so we are title contenders," Hesson added.

The news, however, hasn't found favour among RCB fans who are taking to social media to express their displeasure.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Bangar comes with vast experience having served as the batting coach of the Indian men's senior team for five years from 2014 when Ravi Shastri took over as team director. He continued in the role till the 2019 World Cup before being replaced by Vikram Rathour.

With inputs from PTI.

Tuesday, November 09, 2021