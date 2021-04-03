'Another oversight': Amid ongoing polls, Congress posts edited video of PM Modi waving to empty field; deletes tweet after being fact-checked

Twitter was hit with yet another storm as Congress on Friday posted a blurred video of PM Narendra Modi waving in an empty field. The tweet was however deleted after BJP leaders slammed Congress.
Tweeting a video of PM Modi waving albeit edited and blurred version, Congress wrote, "Another #oversight?"
The video was widely shared on Twitter and Instagram by Congress leaders including Rohan Gupta, the chairman of Congress' social media department. Several journalists and actors too shared the video on Twitter.
Soon after, BJP leaders hit out at the Congress party for spreading false news by heavily editing the video.
According to BJP's Twitter handle, the video is from PM Modi's rally in Jaynagar, West Bengal.
Watch the video here:
Addressing the election rally in Jaynagar town of South 24 Parganas district, he said: "Some weeks ago, people of Bengal were saying that BJP will get more than 200 seats. But BJP's strong start in the first phase makes it clear that the voices of people have received God's blessing. BJP will get more than 200 seats in Bengal." "During the second phase of voting today, people are reaching polling booths in large numbers. Everywhere, there is only BJP. There is a BJP wave in Bengal," he added.
