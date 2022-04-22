Another hot air balloon adventure goes wrong! Crashes at Melbourne rooftop

A hot air balloon on its initial flight with 12 travellers resulted in an emergency landing at a Melbourne street. Reportedly, no one was injured.The video of the air adventure mishap has surfaced on social media.

The incident came to notice on Wednesday, when a huge balloon was spotted to be draped over two rooftops and the basket laying in the yard at Australia's Elwood area. Fire Rescue Victoria’s high angle rescue technicians, along other officials were brought in to remove the deflated balloon.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating, interviewing the pilot and passengers and taking the balloon for examination, according to The Guardian.

Earlier this month, a video of man capturing a terrifying moment of a hot air balloon crashing with passengers onboard had went viral on TikTok. It was when passenger Nicholas McCall was on his first-ever balloon ride that the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land near Perris, California.

