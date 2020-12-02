'Another first by BJP': Twitterati mock Amit Malviya after tweet flagged for 'Manipulated Media'

Twitter is no stranger to fake news, half truths and misinformation. With hundreds of millions of active users, many of them from India, the site faces a difficult task when it comes to keeping tabs on all that is being said and shared online. But while the problem may be far from solved, Twitter appears to have intensified its crackdown in incorrect information.

Over the last few weeks, you might have noticed that an alarmingly large number of tweets by US President Donald Trump now come labelled with warnings. As the President continues to allege foul play and insist that he has won the US Elections, Twitter has taken to flagging his posts with additional comments indicating that his claims are "disputed", or that multiple sources have called the elections otherwise. Now, it would seem that the phenomenon has finally reached India, with Twitter flagging a post by BJP leader Amit Malviya recently.