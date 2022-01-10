'Anocracy' is the word Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wants Indians to learn; here's what it means

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, known as the master of English language on Twitter, took a dig at the BJP on Sunday with his 'word of the day' -- Anocracy.

In a tweet, Tharoor explained that anocracy is a form of government that mixes democracy with features of autocracy.

"A word we'd better start learning in India: anocracy. A form of government that mixes democratic with autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties and institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts with minimal accountability," the senior Congress leader said in a tweet.

A word we'd better start learning in India: ANOCRACY. Form of government that mixes democratic w/ autocratic features, permits elections, allows participation through opposition parties& institutions accommodating nominal amounts of competition, but acts w/minimal accountability. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 9, 2022

This is not the first time Tharoor dropped an English word which is rarely used in day-to-day communication.

In the past, he sent Twitterati scurrying for their dictionaries with words like "allodoxaphobia" and "pogonotrophy."

While allodoxaphobia means 'an irrational fear of opinions', pogonotrophy means 'the cultivation of a beard'.

In a column he recently wrote for the Khaleej Times, Tharoor wrote about "paraprosdokians".

A paraprosdokian is a figure of speech in which the latter part of a phrase or a sentence is unexpected, in a way that prompts the reader to rethink the first part.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:36 AM IST