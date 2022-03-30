Animals hit hard on karma! Infuriated bull throws humans on road, runs away

Getting teased and made fun off, must never be resisted - this was proved again by animals. After tit-for-tat reactions by camel, dog, now a bullock hit back at men who attempted to kick and speed the animal cart.

The video was captioned to read, 'Karma', and shared by Susanta Nanda IFS via Twitter. In the clip we could that the people seated on the bullock cart were constantly hitting the body parts of the animal, inorder to tease and speed it up. Being triggered by such actions, the animal choose to revolt and run away in style. Nor just did the bullock cleverly tie off from the vehicle, but also threw the passengers on the road.

No doubt that several youngsters, netizens believe in the role of karma in their lives. People who hold faith in the concept of 'Karma' have reacted to this video and appreciated the quick kick back that came in for the teasers.



Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:08 PM IST