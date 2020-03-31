'Animal cruelty': Twitter reacts to Andhra Pradesh cop riding a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus

While the cases of coronavirus crossed 1200 mark, state governments are taking all possible measure to spread the awareness about COVID-19. Photos of a cop riding a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus in Andhra Pradesh has been doing rounds on social media on Tuesday.

As per news agency ANI, Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar was seen riding a horse in Peapally Mandal in Kurnool district, while there was nothing unusual about it but what caught eyeballs were the drawings on the horse's body. The white horse had red circles dooted with lines, resembling the structure of coronavirus. Maruti Sankar riding a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus to create awareness among the public about the pandemic.