'Animal cruelty': Twitter reacts to Andhra Pradesh cop riding a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus

While the cases of coronavirus crossed 1200 mark, state governments are taking all possible measure to spread the awareness about COVID-19. Photos of a cop riding a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus in Andhra Pradesh has been doing rounds on social media on Tuesday.
As per news agency ANI, Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar was seen riding a horse in Peapally Mandal in Kurnool district, while there was nothing unusual about it but what caught eyeballs were the drawings on the horse's body. The white horse had red circles dooted with lines, resembling the structure of coronavirus. Maruti Sankar riding a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus to create awareness among the public about the pandemic.
After the photos went viral, netizens took to Twitter and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.
Some netizens slammed the Andhra Pradesh police and called it animal cruelty, while some hailed police for innovative ways to create awareness.
One user said, "It's okay to create awareness about COVID-19 but to paint horses is cruelty!!!" While other user said, "Police in Southern states is just killing it. So many inovative ways to create awareness."
Andhra Pradesh saw a jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 17 testing positive since Monday night, taking the overall tally to 40, the Medical and Health Department said in the latest bulletin.
On Monday, total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,251, including foreign nationals. The total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,117. So far, the disease has claimed 32 lives in the country with Maharashtra recording the highest death toll, followed by Gujarat.