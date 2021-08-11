Anil Kapoor's pictures from 'Nayak' interview scene are Twitterati's new meme material

Social media are dynamic spaces where news, trends, conversations, and meme templates change every minute every day.

One such new meme template that's going viral nowadays is a collage of stills from Anil Kapoor's film 'Nayak'. Remember the scene where, as a reporter, he interviews the CM? He is too stressed so he waits to take a sip. Yes, that's the meme nowadays.

What's so funny about it? People are using those pictures ro describe awkward and stressful moments from day to day life and the results are hilarious. Let us give you a few examples.

You know how our knowledge of English alphabets goes for a toss when all the letters in Captcha look weirdly distorted? Commenting on that dilemma, Rajabets on Twitter shared this meme.

Another Twitter user used the meme template to describe that awkward and anxious instance when your crush asks you about your crush.

You get the gist now. While Twitter is a galaxy of memes and it's difficult to find out who invented the template, you can still laugh away at the ones that we have collected for you.

Here you go!

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 05:44 PM IST