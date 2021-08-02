'And Karan Johar inspired students with SOTY...': Dhruv Rathee, others praise 'Chak De India' for inspiring Indian hockey players; netizens irked

Social media is tricky terrain where trends are unpredictable. Love can turn into trolling within minutes and trolled people can gather support within seconds.
In one such turn of events, the film Chak De India, which was enjoying attention and admiration on Monday morning is now getting trolled on Twitter.
Ever since the Indian Women's Hockey team scripted history by defeating Australia to enter the Olympic Games' semi-final in Tokyo, the name of the Shahrukh Khan starter film has been the talk of the town. People said that Monday's hockey win reminded them of the victory in the said film.
Some people also compared the women's team coach Sjoerd Marijne to the character of coach Kabir Khan played by Shahrukh Khan.
However, the hype has irked some who are saying that the film is wrongly attention as the only ones deserving attention are the players and the coach.
When journalists called up the cast of Chak De India after India's win at the hockey event, many deemed it as an insult to the hockey players who have actually brought glory to India.
When YouTuber Dhruv Rathee said that the credit for India's win goes to Chak De India, a lot of people got furious.
Twitterati are enraged and are expressing their resentment using strongly worded tweets as well as memes.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
