'And Karan Johar inspired students with SOTY...': Dhruv Rathee, others praise 'Chak De India' for inspiring Indian hockey players; netizens irked

Social media is tricky terrain where trends are unpredictable. Love can turn into trolling within minutes and trolled people can gather support within seconds.

In one such turn of events, the film Chak De India, which was enjoying attention and admiration on Monday morning is now getting trolled on Twitter.

Ever since the Indian Women's Hockey team scripted history by defeating Australia to enter the Olympic Games' semi-final in Tokyo, the name of the Shahrukh Khan starter film has been the talk of the town. People said that Monday's hockey win reminded them of the victory in the said film.