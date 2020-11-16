'...and I am Batman': Twitter users share hilarious responses as President Trump says he 'won the election'

Now, the allegations of voter fraud or indeed any kind of suspicious activity that led to Biden's victory are for US investigators to determine. But at the same time, it must be noted that the President's lawsuits are not faring greatly. Several lawyers have pulled out of the multitude of cases, and most recently, the Trump campaign has dropped a a claim that election officials unlawfully blocked observers from watching the counting of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The amended lawsuit now focuses on on a claim that Democratic-leaning counties unlawfully allowed voters to fix errors in their mail-in ballots.

But while the courts and investigators continue their work, Twitter on Monday appeared to be quite fed up. The President's latest tweet on his victory has since sparked off a new trend, with people using it to make bizarre or ludicrous claims. And while some were rather hilarious, others teetered on the edge of being a tragic joke about their own lives.

"I am a Kardashian!" revealed actress and comedian Alyssa Limperis.

"I won a Nobel Prize," tweeted scientist and TV personality Dr Darren Saunders.

"I AM CONTENT WITH MY LIFE!" read one rather tragic tweet.

With more than 60 thousand quoted replies in less than an hour, it would not be wrong to say that President Trump's latest post has gone quite viral. Take a look at some of the other comments.