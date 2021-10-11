'And for my next joke...': Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticises Amit Shah's praise for PM Modi; netizens take sides

Criticising the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again, tennis legend Martina Navratilova commented sharply on a speech by Home minister Amit shah that was made to commemmorate PM Modi's 20 years in public life.

Navratilova quoted a report that said “Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not a ‘dictator’ but the most democratic leader the country has ever seen". As a reply, she wrote, "And for my next joke..." accompanied by an emoticon signifying surprise and another of a clown face.





This is not the first time that the legendary star of yesteryears, the winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, has criticised PM Modi. She had earlier called out the Trump-Modi bonhomie, Assam's NRC as well as the government's criticism of JNU students.

The recent tweet, meanwhile, has earned a lot of attention on Twitter. With people in India taking sides. Many are criticising her and are asking Indians to unfollow her. Meanwhile others are supporting her criticism.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:51 PM IST