e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Aryan Khan will remain in judicial custody till Wednesday
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:51 PM IST

'And for my next joke...': Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticises Amit Shah's praise for PM Modi; netizens take sides

Martina Navratilova criticised a speech by Home minister Amit shah that was made to commemorate PM Modi's 20 years in public life.
FPJ Web Desk
Tennis player Martina Navratilova, Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L-R) | Twitter

Tennis player Martina Navratilova, Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L-R) | Twitter

Advertisement

Criticising the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again, tennis legend Martina Navratilova commented sharply on a speech by Home minister Amit shah that was made to commemmorate PM Modi's 20 years in public life.

Navratilova quoted a report that said “Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not a ‘dictator’ but the most democratic leader the country has ever seen". As a reply, she wrote, "And for my next joke..." accompanied by an emoticon signifying surprise and another of a clown face.

This is not the first time that the legendary star of yesteryears, the winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, has criticised PM Modi. She had earlier called out the Trump-Modi bonhomie, Assam's NRC as well as the government's criticism of JNU students.

The recent tweet, meanwhile, has earned a lot of attention on Twitter. With people in India taking sides. Many are criticising her and are asking Indians to unfollow her. Meanwhile others are supporting her criticism.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: Karnataka Health Minister criticises women who stay single, don't give birth; netizens...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 02:51 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal