Ananya Panday's mature reply on Arjun Reddy on Koffee With Karan impresses fans

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were seen on Koffee With Karan season 7 and the episode became interesting. Ananya is always trolled on social media but sadly a conversation with Karan is going viral on social media.

When Karan asked her if she was one of the woman who loved Arjun Reddy, a character essayed by Vijay. The movie was a remake of Kabir Singh, her answer was found mature by Twitterati.

Ananya revealed that she loved the songs in the movie but would not be fine with a relationship like one showed in the movie, either for herself or her friends. She also spoke about how people who watch something on screen start believing that “it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life."

Yup she was very mature in her reply https://t.co/clTnacFE97 — Prabhatha (@rogobertha) July 29, 2022

Loved her for the First Time 👌👌And that Too infront of the Reel Arjun Reddy sitting beside her



Good that vijay didn't Defended here unlike vanga ,who aggressively defends for no reason https://t.co/Nm1QGAu8CT — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) July 29, 2022

Wow I was not expecting this response from Ananya either! So well said Ananya @ananyapandayy!! 👏💖 Thank you! Okay you have a new fan now! https://t.co/JpJVxaD6wo — TaraSK (@TaraSK1) July 29, 2022

Ok now i am starting to like her. Also, even if PR is helping with stuff like this, it is still ok. Because it's important that someone influential like her makes such clear, & correct statements on a big show like KWK! That too sitting right next to Arjun Reddy himself. https://t.co/JVji1ED1eZ — Enna simran idhellam | LAX stan (@simrantelex) July 28, 2022

On the episode when Karan asked Vijay about his rumoured relation with Rashmika Mandanna, he also hinted that something is cooking up between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Although, the latter did not confirm about her current relationship status.

