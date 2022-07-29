Ananya Panday's mature reply on Arjun Reddy on Koffee With Karan impresses fans

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were seen on Koffee With Karan season 7 and the episode became interesting. Ananya is always trolled on social media but sadly a conversation with Karan is going viral on social media.
When Karan asked her if she was one of the woman who loved Arjun Reddy, a character essayed by Vijay. The movie was a remake of Kabir Singh, her answer was found mature by Twitterati.
Ananya revealed that she loved the songs in the movie but would not be fine with a relationship like one showed in the movie, either for herself or her friends. She also spoke about how people who watch something on screen start believing that “it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life."
On the episode when Karan asked Vijay about his rumoured relation with Rashmika Mandanna, he also hinted that something is cooking up between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Although, the latter did not confirm about her current relationship status.
