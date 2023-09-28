Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You Guess The Song They Played?

Mumbai Police extended a musical tribute to Lord Ganesha this festival season as their Khaki Studio performed one of the popular songs dedicated to Him. Any guesses on the song played by the cops to mark the occasion and offer a special tribute to beloved Ganpati Bappa? You get it right if you said it to be "Deva Shree Ganesha."

Video goes viral; netizens react

Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi 2023, a day of biding farewell to Lord Ganesha with a Visarjan in a local water body, the Khaki Studio gave a special musical treat to the Lord. The Police Band beautifully recreated the film song dedicated to Lord Ganesha. They shared the clip online to win praise from citizens. "When music meets devotion," read the post caption. The video shared during this Ganesh Utsav attracted more than 90,000 views on Instagram accompanied by several likes and comments.

Netizens took to the comments setion to appreciate the musical rendition by the police officials. Heart emojis were shared to express feedback towards the music reel. "Wow," said an Instagram user, while another added, "Very well played." The reactions echoed with the chant: "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Check comments

