 Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You Guess The Song They Played?
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAnant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You Guess The Song They Played?

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You Guess The Song They Played?

The Police Band beautifully recreated the film song dedicated to Lord Ganesha. They shared the clip online to win praise from citizens. "When music meets devotion," read the post caption.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai Police extended a musical tribute to Lord Ganesha this festival season as their Khaki Studio performed one of the popular songs dedicated to Him. Any guesses on the song played by the cops to mark the occasion and offer a special tribute to beloved Ganpati Bappa? You get it right if you said it to be "Deva Shree Ganesha."

Read Also
WATCH: Another Kantara-Themed Ganpati Goes Viral; This Time From Raipur
article-image

Video goes viral; netizens react

Ahead of Anant Chaturdashi 2023, a day of biding farewell to Lord Ganesha with a Visarjan in a local water body, the Khaki Studio gave a special musical treat to the Lord. The Police Band beautifully recreated the film song dedicated to Lord Ganesha. They shared the clip online to win praise from citizens. "When music meets devotion," read the post caption. The video shared during this Ganesh Utsav attracted more than 90,000 views on Instagram accompanied by several likes and comments.

Netizens took to the comments setion to appreciate the musical rendition by the police officials. Heart emojis were shared to express feedback towards the music reel. "Wow," said an Instagram user, while another added, "Very well played." The reactions echoed with the chant: "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Check comments

Read Also
Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Check Date, Puja Timings & Muhurat For Ganesh Visarjan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr

UP Viral Video: Meet Salima Khan, 92-Year-Old School Student From Bulandshahr

Trevor Noah Show Cancelled: Bangalore Audience Who Spent Hours On Road To Attend Event Upset, Share...

Trevor Noah Show Cancelled: Bangalore Audience Who Spent Hours On Road To Attend Event Upset, Share...

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You...

Anant Chaturdashi 2023: Mumbai Police’s Khaki Studio Gives Musical Treat To Ganpati Bappa; Can You...

WATCH: Man Prepares & Eats Cereal Meal In Skydive Reel, Thrilling Video Goes Viral

WATCH: Man Prepares & Eats Cereal Meal In Skydive Reel, Thrilling Video Goes Viral

WATCH: 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble Enjoys 'Chaleya' Song From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral With 9...

WATCH: 'Dancing Cop' Amol Kamble Enjoys 'Chaleya' Song From SRK's Jawan; Video Goes Viral With 9...