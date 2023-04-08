Anand Mahindra shares video of monkey busy checking a woman's smartphone; watch | Twitter

A video of a monkey scrolling through a woman's phone has gone viral on social media. Was it trying to keep a check on the female sleeping beside it, or was it just trying to explore the device? We don't have an answer, but the serious face of the animal shows it to be too curious to know the features of the gadget.

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra shared the video of the monkey and the woman on his Twitter handle. He captioned the tweet to read, "Iss bechare ko yesi 'insaniyath' se bachao (Save this poor one for such human behaviour)."

Since being shared online on April 7, the footage has reached 300K views and attracted more than 11K likes on the microblogging platform. It also fetched replies after stealing the eyes of netizens. "Ohh God," wrote a user while laughing at the monkey's gesture. Another reflected on the evolution theory and guessed whether we might see a reverse, "Phone chalate chalate bandar ho gaya (Became a monkey using phone)."

However, a reply that read "Bandar toh bas DOGE ki popularity dekh rah hain (Monkey is seeing the popularity of DOGE)" won the hearts of netizens and got them laughing out loud.

