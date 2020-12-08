'Analogy on point': Twitter applauds 'creative' protesters who played 'been' to buffalo in viral video

Over the last fortnight, farmers have converge in and around Delhi to protest against three contentious farm laws that were passed recently. Visuals from recent days have run the gamut, from tear gas and water cannon onslaughts to sit in protests and meetings with Union Ministers. Against this backdrop, there have also been several iconic or viral moments.
Perhaps the first of such visuals was the video clip of a young man turning off the tap for the water cannon that was being aimed at farmers. It was soon viral. But this is not the only video from recent days that has gone viral, albeit far more grim than the rest. On Monday Twitter was calling for the return of one woman's sandals - entreating everyone from Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Canada's Justin Trudeau for help. To give a bit of context, the now viral video had featured a woman proclaiming that her sandals had been snatched away so that they (the farmers) could not continue their fight in the days to come.
Now, we have a new entrant to the list. In a video that has since been shared several thousand times, a group can be seen gathered with placards and a buffalo. One of the men play a classic snake charmer's tune on a been. The incident took place in Noida.
And while how this came about, netizens have pounced upon the clip. Many contend that this is a symbolic representation of the current socio-political situation. Others saw the buffalo as being a metaphor. The common consensus seems to be that it is a "brilliant" analogy.
The video incidentally was shared by news agency ANI with a simple caption explaining that the incident took place while the individuals in question were part of a protest against the recent farm laws
Needless to say, social media users have a lot to say about the video and the antics of the protesters. While most saw deeper meaning in their actions, others were convinced that this was a spoof of some sort. There was also a smaller group that cried foul about animal abuse.
Take a look at some of the comments: