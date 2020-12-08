'Analogy on point': Twitter applauds 'creative' protesters who played 'been' to buffalo in viral video

Over the last fortnight, farmers have converge in and around Delhi to protest against three contentious farm laws that were passed recently. Visuals from recent days have run the gamut, from tear gas and water cannon onslaughts to sit in protests and meetings with Union Ministers. Against this backdrop, there have also been several iconic or viral moments.

Perhaps the first of such visuals was the video clip of a young man turning off the tap for the water cannon that was being aimed at farmers. It was soon viral. But this is not the only video from recent days that has gone viral, albeit far more grim than the rest. On Monday Twitter was calling for the return of one woman's sandals - entreating everyone from Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Canada's Justin Trudeau for help. To give a bit of context, the now viral video had featured a woman proclaiming that her sandals had been snatched away so that they (the farmers) could not continue their fight in the days to come.