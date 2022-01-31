Amul's latest ad on viral 'Wordle' game receives big thumbs up online

India's top dairy brand Amul has also hopped the 'Wordle' bandwagon, the virtual word game that has become a sensation lately. Wordle is a free and simple guessing game where players are supposed to guess a five-letter word of the day every 24 hours with six chances in every attempt. Grabbing the opportunity, Amul, which is famous for its unique and innovative marketing style also turned to the virtual phenomenon.

"#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! (sic)", Amul's tweet read as it posted a picture of the Amul girl completing the puzzle in the third attempt. Calling Amul the 'Wordle for butter', the iconic ambassador of the brand completed the puzzle in the third attempt with a message that read, "Makes bread great".

#Amul Topical: The web based word game that’s become a viral sensation! pic.twitter.com/PS1lcIENWZ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 27, 2022

The witty Amul ad yet again won hearts on the internet and the netizens showered their praises for the brand.

Take a look:

Has to be one of the most consistently on-point ad series - incredible to maintain such a wonderful run across copywriters & generations 🌟

Thank you & take a bow @Amul_Coop#Amul https://t.co/JZ7q7ts51W — Raj D (@myndfully) January 29, 2022

Always the best of ads👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/IrSyfk0Ea9 — Rohit 🕉♎🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@_IamRPd) January 28, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:25 PM IST