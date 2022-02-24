Amul pays tribute to 16-year-old Chess champion Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

The dairy brand Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) paid tribute to the child prodigy who aced in the game of Chess.

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa stunned world no 1 Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament. To this victory, Amul shared an image of Praggnanandhaa having the Amul butter and wrote, "Ek guru, doosra Pragguru!"

"16-year-old Indian chess prodigy beats world number one," read the caption to the post. The brand also did a wordplay on the opponent Magnus Carlsen, the text read, "'Magnusifiscent taste!"

See post, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:36 PM IST