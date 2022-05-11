Amul pays artistic tribute to the legendary maestro santoor player

Amul is a dairy brand, but it has always been known for its artistic illustrations. People have often appreciated Amul's cartoons and illustrations for their sense of humour and attention to current happenings.

In a recent creative, the brand took to pay tribute to the legendary Pandit Shivkumar Sharma who died on May 10. The illustration showed the music artist playing his instrument, and wrote, "Unke har saans me saaz tha" written on it.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma was a legend, and his death shocked the world. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest, which was followed by his fans paying tribute to the maestro. The thoughtful tribute by Amul has caught the attention of people, making it go viral on social media.

The post was shared on Amul's Instagram handle.

